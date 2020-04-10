Stay home and learn about the 5.5 Metre Class

The International 5.5 Metre Class Association has launched a new magazine, fivepointfive.

This new publication includes all the news from the past year as well as a range of fascinating interviews, technical articles, history and national updates, highlighting the increased growth and interest in this classic construction class.

Artemis XIV was the undisputed champion of the past year with back-to-back wins in both the Scandinavian Gold Cup and the World Championships in Helsinki and Newport. Both events are covered in detail with 100s of photos throughout the magazine.

This issue also looks at the amazing legacy of the Ohlson brothers.

Einar and Carl-Eric Ohlson were famous designers of 5.5 Metres in the 1950s and 1960s, and the only designers to win a medal at each Olympics.

The Ohlson Project also released this fascinating video of this story recently . . .



Then in Saga of the Returning Tide, Jason Antill describes the process and work done on bringing the 1968 classic, Baragoola, back to life and preparing the boat for the 2020 World Championship, where they won both the Classic divisions.

There are three in-depth, and interconnected, interviews in this issue.

Warren Muir – On Boats and Design tells the story of his involvement in the class.

In From Hankø to the World, Petter Fjeld describes how he came to the class and what it means to him

There is also a great technical article from Christoph Burger, the 5.5 Metre specialist with North Sails in Switzerland, and a double world champion in the class, who answers some common questions on sail choice, rig setup and trim tabs.

Other articles look at upcoming events . . .

Some now overtaken by current events as well as national reports on current activities in Finland, Italy, Germany, Australia, France, Switzerland, Canada and the USA.

Copies have been distributed free of charge to all 5.5 Metre class associations worldwide, but you can also read it online here.

If you are not a 5.5 Class member, copies can also be ordered at cost here (UK – £5; EU £7.50; ROW £10).

Production of this issue would not have been possible with the enthusiastic advertisers, so thanks to The Island House, Wilke, Mondaine, Storm Event, Clean Seas/Artemis XIV, Wight Shipyard, Piantelle, North, John Bacon/RPAYC, Octillion Invest, Luminox, Gotthard Partners, Bahama Ferries and TSH Aviation.

Related Post:

5.5 Metre Class in search for two missing Olympic medal winners

Artemis XIV secures 5.5 world title in Pittwater