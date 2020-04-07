Isle of Wight sailors in lockdown on yacht in French Polynesia

Andrew West, of Godshill, Janet Coates, of Cowes, and mainlander Matthew Sage are currently stuck on a 43ft Westerly sailing boat . . . in French Polynesia.

They left the Isle of Wight in August, 2019, to join the World ARC rally at the end of November.

While crossing the Pacific, a daily update was received from the World ARC, based in Cowes, but with no internet, they were unaware of extent of Covid-19 until an email was received, informing them French Polynesia had closed its borders.

It made the trio ‘refugees’, with 21 days worth of food left, and not quite two days worth of diesel to run the generator and motor.

They are not allowed in the sea under any circumstances. Each boat can only go ashore once a week.

They have a minimum of six weeks staying there, perhaps three months, before international flights recommence.

