Sailing event cancellations continue

The sailing event cancellations caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue . . .

The 2020 J/70 World Championship is cacelled. The next J/70 World Championship will be hosted by the California YC from 7 to 15 August 2021.

Other major J/70 Class events that remain on the schedule for 2020 are expected to make decisions no less than 75 days prior to the scheduled date for those events.

The 2020 Zhik 29er World Championship and the 2020 Zhik 29er European Championship are both cancelled.

The 29er Euro Cup regatta scheduled for 20 to 23 June at Kiel Week has been postponed to 10 to 13 September 2020.

Note that Kiel Week is postponed to 5 to 15 September 2020.

The 29er Euro Cup regatta scheduled for 10 to 13 April in France is postponed to 17 to 20 October 2020.

The 2020 Finn Gold Cup scheduled for May is postponed. A date in early-mid October in Mallorca is a possibility.

The British Classic YC has announced that British Classic Week has been cancelled. The next British Classic Week, is scheduled to be held at Cowes in July 2021.

The 2020 Cadet class European Championship at Fraglia Vela Riva, scheduled for July/August 2020 is cancelled.

The third Cadet class Spring Series event at Pevensey Bay SC on 2 and 3 May 2020 is cancelled.

At present the Cadet class Nationals in August . . . the Inlands and RYA Regionals in September/October, and the Worlds in Australia in December will all go ahead.

Hayling Island SC (HISC) 2020 Whitsun Regatta is postponed to the Summer Bank Holiday Weekend, 29 and 30 August. This event will include the rescheduled Flying Fifteen Class Bulwark Trophy Open and the Fireball class Open.

The Aero class Southerns, 23 and 24 May at HISC are cancelled.

Related Post:

International sports bodies make way for delayed Tokyo Games

World Sailing cancel Enoshima World Cup Series Final