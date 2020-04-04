RORC Lockdown Live Series – Brian Thompson

This, the first episode of the RORC Time Over Distance is with offshore sailor Brian Thompson, who has broken 33 world sailing records, including the Jules Verne round the world record.

Time Over Distance Volume 1: Featuring videos and live commentary about his astounding career.

The Vendee Globe, Rolex Fastnet Race, Jules Verne Trophy and MOD70 campaigns in the RORC Transatlantic Race and RORC Caribbean 600.

Time Over Distance is designed to inform and entertain any serious offshore sailor.

