OK Dinghy Class – COVID-19 and its events schedule

The OK Dinghy Class International Association Executive Committee has decided to be pro-active and make some tough decisions on the situation with COVID-19 and its events schedule.

Up to this point in time, the first half of the European season has either been cancelled or postponed, including the Spring Cup, the European championship and Kiel Week.

Following recent discussions the following has been decided:

• The World Championship in Marstrand will not take place in 2020. Additionally, the World Championship will not be rescheduled for later this year. Read the club’s announcement here. OKDIA is working to offer the MSS the first free slot in the calendar to try again.

• The World Ranking List as it stands at March 2020 is frozen until further notice, most likely until December at the earliest.

• There have been suggestions that the European Championship should be rescheduled to take place during the Autumn Trophy at Bandol in September. No decision has yet been taken and a decision will not be taken unless the situation with COVID-19 starts to improve.

• The 2020 Euro League is cancelled.

• OKDIA will work to establish its calendar of events for the next few years to provide certainty for event organisers and sailors. Some changes are to be expected.

Finally, and above all, please stay at home. If you are able to go sailing, please remember it is not a social event, it is a time for personal exercise only, like going for a run or a cycle (if any of that is allowed in your country).

Stay safe and wash your hands and we’ll meet again once it is all over.

