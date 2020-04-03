All RYA activity to cease over Easter

The RYA will be closed over the Easter break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The message is clear: stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives.

It is clear to everyone that these are difficult times and it is important that we do everything we can to limit the need for people to physically attend our buildings.

As such, the RYA will be closed over the Easter break (4 to 19 April) to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

All of the RYA’s directly organised events and activities are currently suspended until at least 31 May 2020.

This decision has been taken in response to the Government’s preventative measures, to protect the health and well-being of participants, officials, organisers and volunteers, and to alleviate the risk of an additional burden on our emergency services.

If you have queries that are directly related to the current pandemic, please take a look at our Coronavirus hub.

Here you will find all the latest advice and guidance that has been developed by our Cruising, Legal & Government Affairs Team as the situation has evolved.

We hope the information provided online will be able to answer your questions, or will let you know what to do next.

Read the full RYA document here . . .

