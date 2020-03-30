World Sailing Show – Sailing schedules decimated by Covid-19

The sport of sailing has seen its schedules decimated by the Covid-19 emergency.

This month the World Sailing Show aims to bring some light relief from the terrible pandemic sweeping the globe.

From Olympic classes to the America’s Cup, sailors and fleets have been forced ashore. We have a round-up.



We have stunning images of Caribbean sailing, big boat action from the 52 Super Series in Cape Town and we check in with the America’s Cup defenders Emirates Team New Zealand in Auckland.

