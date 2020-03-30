Tokyo Olympics heading for 23 July 2021 opening

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee has agreed to the opening of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games on 23 July 2021.

It was originally scheduled for July 24 this year.

The remainder of the programme will then move up one day.

This would allow time to contain the virus, make preparations, and complete athlete selection.

This would mean that the Olympics would end on 8 August 2021.

The Paralympics would then be held from 24 August 24 through 5 September 2021.

Causing concern is the continued surge in cases and deaths in Japan and around the world.

Japan is planning to deny entry to foreigners arriving from the United States, China and South Korea as well as most parts of Europe and some parts of Southeast Asia as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Of the 169 new cases confirmed in Japan on Sunday, 68 were in Tokyo. This is the largest single-day increase reported so far.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Abe Shinzo warned that the country needs to brace itself for a prolonged battle against the virus.

