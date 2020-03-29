Coronavirus restrictions hit Flying 15 open circuit

The UK Flying Fifteen Association have checked with host venues for the status of the five class Championship events scheduled this year.

Obviously with the Government coronavirus guidelines restricting all unnecesssary movement and gatherings over the coming months, and likely to be extended into June, we are unlikely to see any competitive sailing until later in the year, if then.

With sailing clubs closed for the duration, events noted as postponed, will be reconsiderd once a lifting of restrictions and an opening date is decided, but in reality they are likely to be cancelled for this year.

Thus the 2020 F15 programme, as of 28 March is:

All Open Meetings scheduled in April and May are postponed/cancelled.

Southern Championship at Weymouth & Portland SA (May) – postponed

European Championships & French Nationals at Crozon Morgat, Brittany (May) – Cancelled

Inland Championship at Grafham Water SC (June) – postponed

Scottish Championship at Holy Loch SC (June) – TBA by beginning of May

Northern Championship at Bassenthwaite SC (July) – TBA by mid May

UK National & Classiec Championships at Hayling Island SC (July) – TBA by early June.

Flying Fifteen International (FFI) are looking at the 2021 World Championships scheduled for February at the Fremantle SC, Perth, Australia, and will make a firm decision in August regards if that can go ahead.

FFI recommends Flying Fifteen sailors do not make any travel or other arrangements in the interim.

And a final note that . . . Murry Gilbert and Jonathon Douglass sailing Ffrenetic, NZL3840, won the New Zealand National Championships, which finished on 21 March just as the country went into lockdown.

