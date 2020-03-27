Ollie Pendleton . . . INEOS Team UK design team member and Pompey fan

Being part of a design team for an America’s Cup campaign comes with huge responsibility.

For Oliver Pendleton, however, the hard work is completely worth it just to be part of a British challenger for the oldest international sporting trophy in the world, the America’s Cup.



Sailing is in Oliver ‘Ollie’ Pendleton’s blood.

Ollie, a member of the INEOS Team UK design team and a local Portsmouth lad who enjoys watching Portsmouth FC at Fratton Park.

“I had followed the Cup in San Francisco really closely [the 34th America’s Cup in 2013] and I knew that was something I wanted to get involved in”.

His dream was realised. Ollie was brought on board and since he has been a key part of the design team for the British Challenger for the 35th and now 36th America’s Cup.

“To be part of the first British team to win the America’s Cup and bring it back home would be amazing, it sounds cheesy, but you’d have to say that it would be one of the biggest achievements of your life, aside from marrying my wife and the birth of my three kids of course! It has been and continues to be a lot of hard work but to get that reward at the end would be truly special”.

