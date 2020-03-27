Finn Gold Cup postponed

The International Finn Association has announced that a number of events have been postponed/cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19.

• The 2020 Finn Gold Cup, scheduled for 8-16 May, has been postponed.

IFA is working closely with CNA in Mallorca to try to reschedule for early-mid October. A call will probably have to be made in July/August whether this is viable.

• The Executive is looking at venues for the 2021 Europeans and Finn Gold Cup and has several venues interested.

Most likely both events will be scheduled early enough before equipment is shipped to Tokyo. Other bids for these events are welcomed and will be accepted up to early May 2020.

• It is intended to run the 2020 IFA AGM in two parts.

There will be an online AGM around second week in May to cover the legal necessities such as general decisions, voting and approval of accounts.

The Agenda for that will be published soon. A further EGM may be held at one of the events in the autumn to cover all other business and discussions.