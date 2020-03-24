INEOS to produce 1 million bottles of hand sanitiser per month

INEOS, the company behind Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup Team, is to build two hand sanitiser plants to produce 1 million bottles of hand sanitiser per month.

INEOS, one of the world’s largest manufacturing companies, has today announced plans to produce 1 million hand sanitisers per month to help with the European shortage. These will be produced according to World Health Organisation specifications and be specifically designed to kill bacteria and viruses.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS says, “It is becoming increasingly clear that hand to mouth infection is a significant cause of Corona virus contagion and INEOS is Europe’s largest manufacturer of the core ingredient of hand sanitiser. We will build two factories in the UK and Germany in 10 days to produce very substantial supplies.”

It is clear that one of the major contagion pathways for the Corona virus is hand to mouth.

Hand sanitisers prevent this. NEOS will provide free issue product for hospitals.

INEOS will build a UK factory near Middlesbrough, to produce 1 million bottles per month within 10 days and will replicate this in Germany.

The company expects to concentrate on meeting the needs of front line medical and care services as well as making the “pocket bottle” hand sanitisers for personal use for people across the UK and Europe.

The company will supply hospitals, schools, places of work, pharmacies and supermarkets.

INEOS is the leading European producer of the two key raw materials needed for sanitisers – isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and ethanol.

The company is already running these plants flat out and have been diverting more of this product to essential medical use and will now build two new factories to make hand sanitiser from them.

INEOS intends to produce both standard and the increasingly popular “pocket bottle” hand sanitisers and is already talking to retail outlets across Europe.

Supplies to NHS hospitals will be free of charge for the period of the crisis with the public being able to purchase bottles through retailers.

Phone lines will be open and displayed on the https://www.ineoshandgel.com/ website from Thursday 26 March.

INEOS will then be able to take orders from hospitals, supermarket chains and wholesalers.

They are not able to supply direct to the public.

