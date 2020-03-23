Splicing for Racing Sailors

Splicing Companion by Gareth Lincoln covers the key braided rope splices used on a racing sailboat, where to use and how to splice them.

Released in the Fernhurst Books Practical Companion series of handy, splash-proof and spiral bound pocket books.

It lays out flat, so you don’t have to hold it open with your foot as you follow the sequences with both your hands full of rope and fids!

Modern braided ropes have transformed sailing with incredible strength from ever smaller thickness. They are a godsend to the racing sailor who is always looking for strength without additional weight.

The nature of these ropes requires different techniques to join them together or make eyes to attach to fittings and this is where this book comes in. It is a guide to the different types of braided ropes – where to use and how to splice them for typical uses on a racing sailboat.

It provides clear easy-to-follow photographs and is splash-proof and spiral bound, which means that it is perfect to take into the dinghy park or onboard and use where you need to do your splicing.

Author Gareth Lincoln has been involved in dinghy sailing for over 30 years.

Professionally he spent 3 years working on mast rigging and fitting out dinghies and personally he has raced a B14 up to European level and currently sails a B14 and Contender. Maximising performance is in his DNA as he now makes parts for Formula 1 cars!

Published by Fernhurst Books as part of their Practical Companion series, Splicing Companion for Racing Sailors will be available to buy from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com

