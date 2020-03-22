Solos beat the shut-down at Shotwick Lake

The first Solo Northern Series event of the year took place at Shotwick Lake SC, just before the club suspended all racing due to the coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions.

Making the most of what is likely the final Solo class open event for a while, 18 entries from seven different clubs enjoyed three well run races (with bacon butties for lunch).

Martin Honner from Ogston SC clinched overall victory with a final race win ahead of Steve Dennison, with Gordon Bennell of the host club taking third place overall.

The second Northern Series event at Carsington SC is cancelled.

Solo Northern Series No.1 – Shotwick Lake SC

1st 5880 Martin HONNER Ogston SC ‑2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 5887 Steve DENISON RYA 1 ‑3 2 – – 3 pts

3rd 5605 Gordon BENNELL Shotwick Lake SC ‑5 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th 5766 Tim SADLER Yorkshire Dales 4 ‑10 3 – – 7 pts

5th 5685 Philip BARNES Budworth SC 3 ‑9 5 – – 8 pts

6th 5312 Stuart NORRIS Shropshire SC 6 4 ‑10 – – 10 pts

7th 5514 John DIXON West Kirby 7 (RET) 6 – – 13 pts

8th ‑‑4 Kieran LEWIS Shotwick Lake SC ‑9 6 7 – – 13 pts

9th 5286 Paul PROCTOR Chester SC ‑10 5 9 – – 14 pts

10th 4527 Paul HOAD Aberdyfy ‑12 7 8 – – 15 pts

11th 5518 Dave THOMAS Shotwick Lake SC ‑14 8 12 – – 20 pts

12th 5064 John PURDIE Shotwick Lake SC 8 (RET) 14 – – 22 pts

13th 4200 Mark NIELD Chester SC 11 (RET) 11 – – 22 pts

14th 5239 Doug PINCH Shotwick Lake SC ‑13 11 13 – – 24 pts

15th 4880 Alan CRITCHLEY Shotwick Lake SC ‑17 12 16 – – 28 pts

16th 5812 Les PERRY Shotwick Lake SC 16 (RET) 15 – – 31 pts

17th 5654 Steve McGIVEN Budworth SC 15 (RET) 17 – – 32 pts

18th 3116 Stewart THOMAS Shotwick Lake SC 18 (DNC) DNS – – 37 pts

