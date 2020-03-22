A new Flying Fifteen is born, brimming with innovation

A new Flying Fifteen – FF4073 – is born, brimming with innovation from the workshop of Phil Evans.

This is the story of how the new Flying Fifteen came together and got to the 2020 RYA Dinghy show at Alexandra Palace, at the end of last February.

It was touch and go, but Phil Evans worked tirelessly to complete the boat, incorporating many new features for owner Chris Ducker.



The class has recently tweaked the jib shape – increasing it’s height but reducing it’s width – and is now coming to terms with getting the most out of the new rig set-up.

The trend is to ever closer sheet setting, with greater control.

On 4073 the main jib tracks are on custom made ‘pods’ and even further inboard than those on the latest Ovington boat.

The idea here is to sheet closer to the centre line and then ‘barber’ outward via the second track when you’re offwind.

See more details here . . .