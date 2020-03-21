Prime Minister Johnson goes for the nuclear option

On Friday the Prime Minister announced the closing of all Bars, Cafes, Restaurants and Pubs across the UK for an indefinite period.

After losing patience with his earlier advice to limit social gatherings being ignored, most openly in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson went for the nuclear option, and announced an immediate shut-down.

For the fledgling club sailing season, already struggling to maintain any sort of normal sailing club life, it was the final straw.

Clubs that had announced restrictions on access to facilities, threw in the towel and many upgraded to full closure as the only realistic course.

With the closure announcement framed as indefinite and talk of at least three months to break the grip of the virus in the UK, it is looking like at least the end of June before we will see any easing of these restrictions.

No doubt this coming week we will see another round of event cancellation, probably including the America’s Cup event due to take place off Portsmouth.

The IOC continue to cling to the hope of running the Tokyo 2020 Games, but even they may have to eventually bow to the economic and social damage that COVID-19 is inflicting on the world, and present a sensible alternative plan.

