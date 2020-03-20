British Olympic Association statement on COVID-19

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has released a statement regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

As of the date of the statement (19 Mar) the IOC and the local Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG), have confirmed there is no change to the status of the Games happening between 24 July and 9 August 2020.

At a meeting on Tuesday the IOC has made it clear that they would not be rushed into a decision and that the final decision would not be determined by financial interests.

A major problem is to ensure that the qualification process remains fair for all athletes across all sports, as it is clear there are significant challenges developing in training and qualification programmes that will have a major impact between now and the Games.

BOA will remain in regular contact with TOCOG, the IOC and British Embassy in Tokyo, as well as our National Governing Bodies, agencies and athletes’ commission.

And will continue to follow Government, World Health Organisation and Public Health England guidelines in monitoring any ongoing change of advice over the course of the next four months.

Read the full BOA statement here

Related Post:

IOC Steps Back From the Brink

Japan will hold Olympic Games ‘without problems’