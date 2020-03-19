RORC Easter Challenge cancelled

One of many cancellation/postponements now taking place accross the UK sailing scene – The RORC has cancelled the 2020 Easter Challenge.

In line with the Government’s latest advice, and the Royal Yachting Association’s announcement to suspend events in light of Coronavirus (COVID-19), The Royal Ocean Racing Club has taken the decision to cancel the Easter Challenge which was due to take place in the Solent between 10 to 12 April.

No decision made yet about the RORC Season Points Championships which starts with the Cervantes Race on 8 May and we will continue to monitor the situation and advise members and sailors closer to the time.