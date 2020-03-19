JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Hat Trick for Honda Marine

The Honda Marine team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins successfully defended their title, finishing winners of the 2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship.



A first and second in the two final races on Sydney Harbour gave them a four point victory ahead of Winning Group of Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton and Scott Babbage, and their third consecutive title.

Smeg of Micah Lane, Ricky Bridge and Peter Harris finished with an 8 and 4 to move ahead of Shaw & Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite, Tim Westwood.



Fifth overall, just one point back was Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Trent Barnabas, with Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors of Keagan York, Mat Stenta and Angus Williams in sixth.

2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Final After 9 races 1 discard (24 entries)

1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 1 1 3 2 3 1 4 1 2 – – 14 pts

2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 4 2 4 5 1 3 1 2 1 – – 18 pts

3rd Smeg – Micah Lane – – 5 4 7 15 8 2 3 8 4 – – 41 pts

4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron – – 2 7 1 4 23 5 9 9 6 – – 43 pts

5th Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 3 9 17 9 5 7 2 6 3 – – 44 pts

6th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York – – 7 11 2 25 10 6 7 13 5 – – 61 pts

7th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout – – 10 20 14 1 7 8 10 4 17 – – 71 pts

8th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 22 6 16 6 15 18 5 3 7 – – 76 pts

9th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 6 13 6 10 19 25 8 5 11 – – 78 pts

10th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings – – 17 16 5 18 9 4 12 7 8 – – 78 pts

11th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 11 3 15 3 4 17 14 16 13 – – 79 pts

12th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse – – 13 14 12 8 18 9 13 10 9 – – 88 pts

13th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis – – 18 8 9 7 6 16 22 12 14 – – 90 pts

14th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage – – 9 21 13 12 12 12 6 14 18 – – 96 pts

15th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster – – 14 10 11 13 13 13 15 11 12 – – 97 pts

16th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards – – 16 15 8 25 2 14 11 17 15 – – 98 pts

17th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 12 5 18 14 14 10 17 24 10 – – 100 pts

18th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell – – 8 17 21 11 11 11 23 25 25 – – 127 pts

19th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson – – 19 18 10 19 16 19 18 15 16 – – 131 pts

20th Queenslander – David Hayter – – 25 12 23 16 22 15 16 21 20 – – 145 pts

21st Ilve – Pedro Vozone – – 15 19 19 17 21 21 20 18 19 – – 148 pts

22nd Dal Zotto – Jack Sprague – – 22 22 22 25 20 20 19 19 21 – – 165 pts

23rd Lumix – Alex Watson – – 25 23 20 20 17 22 24 20 22 – – 168 pts

24th QMC – Matt Rogers – – 25 25 24 21 24 23 21 24 23 – – 185 pts