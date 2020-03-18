Merlin Rockets at Wembley Craftinsure Silver Tiller

Despite the date on the Press Release, the second Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event took place at Wembley SC on Sunday 15 March 2020.

It also featured a familiar podium with another overall win for Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby, this time squeezing ahead of Ian Sharps and Alex Warren on count-back.

In third place were Caroline Croft and Chris Gould, with David Winder and Liv Bell just holding off Frances Gifford and Arthur Henderson to take fourth place.

Taking a break from the International 49er circuit was Stu Bithell, sailing here with Katherine Himber and winning the first race.

Unfortunately gear failure meant retirement and the end of what might have been for them.

The next Silver Tiller event, 22 March at Midland SC, is cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ist Silver Fleet: 3749 Colin and Sean Anderson

1st Bronze Fleet: 3774 Richard Coulter and Chris Hill

1st Old Boat: 3583 Ben Eaves and Ron Kennaugh

1st Wembley Boat: 3715 Richard Cooke and Luke Moore

Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller Wembley

1st 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby -4 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren -2 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd 3803 Caroline Croft and Chris Gould -5 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell 3 6 26 – – 9 pts

5th 3676 Frances Gifford and Arthur Henderson -6 5 4 – – 9 pts

6th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey -8 4 6 – – 10 pts

7th 3775 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson -14 7 5 – – 12 pts

8th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson -9 8 7 – – 15 pts

9th 3801 Matt Biggs and Tom Pygall 7 9 26 – – 16 pts

10th 3774 Richard Coulter and Chris Hill -11 10 8 – – 18 pts

11th 3583 Ben Eaves and Rob Kennaugh 10 -11 9 – – 19 pts

12th 3671 Piers Lambert and Martin Worth -13 12 10 – – 22 pts

13th 3715 Richard Cooke and Luke Moores -15 13 12 – – 25 pts

14th 3811 Stuart Bithel and Katherine Himber 1 26 26 – – 27 pts

15th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Susie Brough 16 26 11 – – 27 pts

16th 3731 Andy Jones and Anna Aylward -17 14 13 – – 27 pts

17th 3770 Jon Steward and Mike -20 16 14 – – 30 pts

18th 3799 Paul Rayson and Blake Newman -19 17 15 – – 32 pts

19th 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt 18 15 26 – – 33 pts

20th 3668 Mark Smythe and Julie Cronshaw -22 18 16 – – 34 pts

21st 3709 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham 12 26 26 – – 38 pts

22nd 3465 Graham Webb and Mateo Mancini 23 26 17 – – 40 pts

23rd 3637 Alan Broadbent and Russell Hall 21 26 26 – – 47 pts

24th 3561 Joe Shaw and John Sankey 24 26 26 – – 50 pts

25th 3717 John Green and Marco 26 26 26 – – 52 pts

Related Post:

Merlin Rockets get their season started at Burghfield