JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Day 4 on Sydney Harbour

The Honda Marine team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins hold a narrow points lead after the discard at the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.
Honda Marine lead Winning Group of Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton and Scott Babbage by just four points.
In third place is Shaw & Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite, Tim Westwood, and in fourth place Smeg of Micah Lane, Ricky Bridge and Peter Harris.
2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – After 7 races 1 discard (24 entries)
1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 1 1 3 2 3 1 4 – – 11 pts
2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 4 2 4 5 1 3 1 – – 15 pts
3rd Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron – – 2 7 1 4 23 5 9 – – 28 pts
4th Smeg – Micah Lane – – 5 4 7 15 8 2 3 – – 29 pts
5th Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 3 9 17 9 5 7 2 – – 35 pts
6th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York – – 7 11 2 25 10 6 7 – – 43 pts
7th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout – – 10 20 14 1 7 8 10 – – 50 pts
8th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 11 3 15 3 4 17 14 – – 50 pts
9th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 6 13 6 10 19 25 8 – – 62 pts
10th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings – – 17 16 5 18 9 4 12 – – 63 pts
11th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage – – 9 21 13 12 12 12 6 – – 64 pts
12th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis – – 18 8 9 7 6 16 22 – – 64 pts
13th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 22 6 16 6 15 18 5 – – 66 pts
14th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards – – 16 15 8 25 2 14 11 – – 66 pts
15th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse – – 13 14 12 8 18 9 13 – – 69 pts
16th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 12 5 18 14 14 10 17 – – 72 pts
17th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster – – 14 10 11 13 13 13 15 – – 74 pts
18th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell – – 8 17 21 11 11 11 23 – – 79 pts
19th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson – – 19 18 10 19 16 19 18 – – 100 pts
20th Queenslander – David Hayter – – 25 12 23 16 22 15 16 – – 104 pts
21st Ilve – Pedro Vozone – – 15 19 19 17 21 21 20 – – 111 pts
22nd Dal Zotto – Jack Sprague – – 22 22 22 25 20 20 19 – – 125 pts
23rd Lumix – Alex Watson – – 25 23 20 20 17 22 24 – – 126 pts
24th QMC – Matt Rogers – – 25 25 24 21 24 23 21 – – 138 pts