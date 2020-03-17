JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Day 3 on Sydney Harbour

Three windward-return course races on Day 3 of the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.
With five races of the nine race series now completed, defending champions Honda Marine of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins, have ten points and a six point lead from Winning Group of Seve Jarvin Sam Newton and Scott Babbage.
In third place are Yandoo of John Winning, Mike Kennedy and Fand Warren with 37 points, just one point ahead of Shaw and Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite and Tim Westwood.
Tuesday produced three different winners in the light SE breeze.
In the first race of the day (Race 3) Shaw and Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite and Tim Westwood led all the way to finish 13s ahead of Finport Finance of Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams.
Race 4 went to Bird & Bear of Tom Clout, John Walter and Cameron McDonald. Second was Honda Marine of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins by 40s, with Yandoo of John Winning, Mike Kennedy and Fand Warren a further 1m 52s back in third place.
The final race of the day was won by Winning Group of Seve Jarvin Sam Newton and Scott Babbage who cruised home a 45s winner from Rag & Famish Hotel of Bryce Edwards, Jacob Broome and Rory Cox.
Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions, the Board of the Australian 18 Footers League have canceled the Club’s spectator ferry until further notice.
Races 6 and 7 of the championship will be sailed Wednesday 18 March.
Race 8 on Saturday 21 March and Race 9 Sunday 22 March.
2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – After 5 races (24 entries)
1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid 1 1 3 2 3 – – 10 pts
2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin 4 2 4 5 1 – – 16 pts
3rd Yandoo – John Winning Snr 11 3 15 3 4 – – 36 pts
4th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron 2 7 1 4 23 – – 37 pts
5th Smeg – Micah Lane 5 4 7 15 8 – – 39 pts
6th Tech2 – Jack Macartney 3 9 17 9 5 – – 43 pts
7th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis 18 8 9 7 6 – – 48 pts
8th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout 10 20 14 1 7 – – 52 pts
9th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones 6 13 6 10 19 – – 54 pts
10th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York 7 11 2 25 10 – – 55 pts
11th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster 14 10 11 13 13 – – 61 pts
12th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett 12 5 18 14 14 – – 63 pts
13th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings 17 16 5 18 9 – – 65 pts
14th Noakesailing – Sean Langman 22 6 16 6 15 – – 65 pts
15th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse 13 14 12 8 18 – – 65 pts
16th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards 16 15 8 25 2 – – 66 pts
17th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage 9 21 13 12 12 – – 67 pts
18th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell 8 17 21 11 11 – – 68 pts
19th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson 19 18 10 19 16 – – 82 pts
20th Ilve – Pedro Vozone 15 19 19 17 21 – – 91 pts
21st Queenslander – David Hayter 25 12 23 16 22 – – 98 pts
22nd Lumix – Alex Watson 25 23 20 20 17 – – 105 pts
23rd Dal Zotto – Jack Sprague 22 22 22 25 20 – – 111 pts
24th QMC – Matt Rogers 25 25 24 21 24 – – 119 pts
