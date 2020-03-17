Final day at Oceania and Australian Laser Masters in Geelong

The final day of the shortened Oceania and Australian Laser Masters in Geelong, Australia, was successful completed Tuesday.

Although only the third day of the regatta, this was also the last day, owing to the coronavirus COVID-19 situation with virtually all sailing around the world now cancelled or postponed .

Geelong provided a glorious sunny day, but the wind was shifting up to 40 degrees and varying by as much as 10 knots in pressure meant a tough final day for Laser Masters sailors.

Laser Standard Rig (AUS unless indicated)

Matt Blakely and Ian Elliott (CAN) fought out the Standard Apprentice division, with Blakely winning by a single point. i third was Jonas Nissen (GER) on a countback from Jason Hegert.

Brett Beyer completely dominated the Masters division, winning by 13 points. It took a tie-breaker to separate the other two podium finishers. David Whait took second and Andrew Dellabarca (NZL) was third.

Another tie breaker was required to decide the Grand Masters division, with Gavin Dagley just taking the title from Alan Davis (GBR). Jan Scholten was third, only three points adrift.

It was an all international podium in the Great Grand Masters, with Kiwis Michael Keaton and Garry Lock taking gold and silver, while American Don Hahl won bronze.



Laser Radial Rig (AUS unless indicated)

Britain’s Jon Emmett was the sole competitor in the Radial Apprentice division, so he takes the title but no cube was on offer.

In the Radial Masters, Owen McMahon was on a nett of five points, Kiwi Edmund Tan was on six and Rohan Allen finished third, on 15.

The 34 boat Grand Masters fleet was the biggest in the regatta and one of the most fiercely fought, with the leaderboard changing race by race.

Mark Kennedy took the title by six points from Ulf Myrin of Sweden. David Early was placed third.

In the Great Grand Masters were hard to separate but eventually Canadian Paul Clifford triumphed, just two points ahead of Jeff Loosemore who beat William Symes of the USA on a countback.

Four-times world champion, Kerry Waraker, dominated the Radial Legends division, scoring just four points after dropping his sole blemish, a second place in the first race Tuesday. Kevin Phillips managed to take silver ahead of Lew Verdon.

Laser 4.7 rig (AUS unless indicated)

There were only two competitors in the 4.7 class, so no cubes were at stake. Susannah Gillam prevailing in every race over Wendy Wilson.

Consensus in the boat park was that organisers had done a great job considering the world-wide crisis and the testing weather conditions. Most agreed with the decision to postpone the Masters Worlds indefinitely.

Those who are travelling long distances home seemed relieved to finally be starting the journey, fearing more restrictions could be placed in their way.

