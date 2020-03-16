Oceania and Australian Laser Masters forced to finish early

When competitors at the Oceania and Australian Laser Mastersin Geelong returned to shore after Day 2’s racing they were advised that Monday will be the last day of the championships, owing to the COVID-19 situation.

In the meantime, those at the front of the fleet showed their skill, with Brett Beyer (Standard Masters), Owen McMahon (Radial Masters) and Kerry Waraker (Radial Legends) all remaining undefeated.

Jon Emmett has been winning the combined Radial Apprentice, Masters and Grand Masters fleet, but he is the only entrant in the Apprentice Division. Similarly, Susannah Gillam is undefeated in the two-person 4.7 Class.



Laser Standard Rig:

Matt Blakely (1,3,1,1) and Ian Elliott (2,1,2,3) are locked in a battle for the Standard Apprentice crown.

Brett Beyer has won 13 World Masters Championships and he again demonstrated his class with back to back wins. He has a 10 point lead over American Peter Hurley, who is in second.

Alan David (GBR) added a 1, 3 to lead the Grand Masters with second Gavin Dagley by two points and Michael Wilson by three.

In the Great Grand Masters, Kiwi Michael Keaton (1,4,1,1) has established a seven point lead.

Laser Radials:

Owen McMahon is no stranger to high-level sailing, having competed at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 with Tom King in the 470, and also crewing for Tom when they won the Etchells World Championship in 2012.

McMahon leads the Radial masters by eight points with three race wins. New Zealander Edmund Tam is second and Damon Cook in third place.

In the Grand Masters, Queenslander Mark Kennedy has pocketed three podium finishes, scoring 1,3,3 to lead Ulf Myrin of Sweden by five points.

In the Great Grand Masters, Canadian Paul Clifford on five points is locked in battle with Jeff Loosemore, who is just two points behind.

In the Legends, four times World Champion, 80-years-old Kerry Warraker said his body is holding up well after three race wins. Second is Lew Verdo with in third place Kevin Phillip.

With four races sailed Sunday, the 4.7 and Laser Standard fleets already have enough results to constitute a series.

The Radials, with only three races sailed, need to get at least one race in Monday to also have a complete series.

Race organisers have announced they will try to sail two races, and the forecast is looking good, with stronger and more consistent wind.

Roger McMillan

Full results available here

