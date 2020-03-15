Warsash Spring Series gets underway

Some racing was completed on the opening day of the 2020 Warsash Spring Series.

The prizegiving did not take place as it was considered unwise to have a gathering of people in an enclosed space. The prizes will be awarded and set aside for collection at a later date.

The Spring Series will continue on Sundays 15, 22 & 29 March and 5, 19 & 26 April 2020.

The Spring Championship will be on the Weekends of 18-19 April and 25-26 April 2020.

In Black Group after 1 race:

IRC 1 winner was Sailplane of Rob Bottomley (4 entries)

IRC 2 winners was Davanti Tyres of Charles Ivill (9 entries)

IRC 3 winners Quokka of James Crew & Peter Rutter (8 entries)

IRC 4 winners Erik The Red of Bernard Fyans (5 entries)

In White Group – Mixed Sports Boats after 3 races (14 entries)

1st Just4play of Simon Cavey, 1, 1, 1 – – 2 points

2nd Breaking Bod of Charles Whelan, 2, 2, 2 – – 4 points

3rd Dark & Stormy of Andrew Bell, 25, 3, 3 – – 6 points

Full results available here

Helly Hansen and Doyle Sails UK are again supporting the event with prizes. Doyle Sails are giving prizes each Sunday and Helly Hansen are giving jackets for the series winners.