Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam top Clipper Race podium

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam topped the Clipper Race podium for the second time in the 2019-20 edition.

They won Race 9: The WTC Logistics Tri-Race, the first race of the Mighty Pacific Leg, after crossing the Mandatory Finish Gate at 20.07.22 UTC on Saturday 14 March.

The team has maintained second place in the overall standings and having chosen to take part in the Ocean Sprint 2 and 3 of this race could add further bonus points to the 11 for first place.

Second-placed were Punta del Este, which finished at 20:29:11 UTC, in third place were Visit Sanya, China.

The ninth race was the shortest race of the circumnavigation after the route was amended due to the Coronavirus pandemic closing the China ports. The fleet sailed the triangular course out of Subic Bay in the Philippines into the South China sea.

Clipper Race 9 results and finish times:

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam – 20.07.22 UTC

Punta del Este – 20:29:11 UTC

Visit Sanya, China – 20:47.32 UTC

Seattle – 21:36:28 UTC

Unicef – 21:48:06 UTC

Zhuhai – 22:38:06 UTC

WTC Logistics – 22:42:16 UTC

Go To Bermuda – 22:53:50 UTC

Dare To Lead – 22:55:50 UTC

Qingdao – 23:04:50 UTC

Imagine Your Korea – 02:54:00 UTC