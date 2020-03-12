Will domino effect take out the Portsmouth ACWS event?

The two America’s Cup World Series events in Europe now look to be living on borrowed time. If the Italian event, based in Cagliari, Sardinia is cancelled can the Portsmouth UK event be far behind?

The ban on entry of foreign nationals from Europe into the USA – except from Romania, Bulgaria, Ireland and the UK – from Friday 13 March for at least 30 days, is also likely to cause increased cancellation of sports event.

Perhaps if the two AC36 teams now in Italy – GBR and ITA – can get out quick enough, then the USA and NZL teams can bypass Italy and head straight to the Portsmouth UK event set for 4 to 7 June.

Thus avoiding any extended lock-down restrictions Italy may impose in April.

There is bound to be pressure from ETNZ and their backers Emirates to keep the Portsmouth event alive – as they are the organisers – which is why they are making such a noise about Italy . . . afraid that the domino effect will take out both events.

Emirates America’s Cup World Series Portsmouth have already partnered with Portsmouth’s International Port to use their global cargo terminal as the event base for the three visiting teams.



Their 75 foot AC75 foiling monohulls will be stored and maintained within their tents and craned in and out for training and racing sessions each day.

If the ACWS events do go ahead, Cagliari will take place between 23 and 26 of April, then the teams move to Portsmouth, arriving around around 18 May, for the 2nd ACWS event scheduled between 4 and 7 June.

The Emirates ACWS race village will be focused around Southsea Castle, with big screens, live race commentary, stage shows and much more across the four days. Racing will take place off Southsea seafront with a two hour race window each day.

But in the end it will be out of their hands if the UK Government follows Italy in closing down sporting events to protect the public from the ever spreading coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

