Ineos Team UK heading back home?

On Thursday there were reports from Cagliari that Ineos Team UK were packing to leave Italy.

Although not officially confirmed by the team, it has been reported by Sailing Sardinia that the shore crew have started to strip and pack the Ineos AC75 for return to their Portsmouth HQ.

Some Ineos members have left for England knowing that they will have to quarantine themselves for a minimum 14 days.

Giles Scott’s Finn dinghies have also been removed from the club.

Scott is due to compete in the Finn Gold Cup in Palma, Mallorca, in early May, if that event does go ahead.

The other March sailing events in Palma have been cancelled.

If Ineos Team UK are leaving that would indicate the cancellation of the first ACWS event due to take place there, and would also put the second event in Portsmouth UK under pressure.

Ineos have not commented . . .

