Sir Ben celebrates 20 years since winning first gold medal

Sir Ben Ainslie won his first Olympic gold medal in the Laser after a nerve-racking final race against Brazil’s Robert Scheidt at the Sydney 2000 Games.

Ainslie is in reflective mood as he recalls his feelings on winning that first gold medal 20 years ago, and how this laid the foundations for him to become the athlete he is today.



With his recent stunning victory in Sydney to open his latest challenge – the SailGP foiling multihull Series – and the build-up to the 36th America’s Cup with his INEOS Team UK, Ainslie continues to pit himself against the best in the world.

To mark the 20th anniversary of that first of four gold medal wins, the book he wrote after that historic win, ‘The Laser Campaign Manual‘ has been re-released.

And while he and the Laser class have moved on, it is still an invaluable guide on how to perform at the top of the Laser class or, indeed, any single-handed sailing dinghy.

See The Laser Campaign Manual here

