Merlin Rockets get their season started at Burghfield

Never mind the storms or coronavirus, the Merlin Rockets started their season with the Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Burghfield SC.
Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby were in control from race 1, winning the first three races before easing off with a second place in the final race.
Chris Gould and Caroline Croft took second overall after winning the final race.
Third overall were Ian Sharps and Alex Warren
The highlights were as follows:
- Andy / Pip sailed very well and consistently throughout the day to take the overall win.
- Chris Gould / Caroline Croft seemed to get better and better, taking a win in the last race.
- Fran Gifford / Pete Nicholson sailed an excellent day showing a dangerous mix of speed and tactical nouse.
- James Wells / Hannah Burt (3746) won the silver fleet.
- Joe Mclaughlin/Sean Roberts (3724) won the bronze fleet.
Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller
1st 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts
2nd 3803 Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 4 -5 2 1 – – 7 pts
3rd 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren 5 2 4 -7 – – 11 pts
4th 3801 Matt Biggs and Tom Pygall -7 7 3 3 – – 13 pts
5th 3676 Frances Gifford and Pete Nicholson 6 3 -11 4 – – 13 pts
6th 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur 2 -9 5 8 – – 15 pts
7th 3736 Roger Phillips and Chris Kilsby -9 4 8 5 – – 17 pts
8th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Mimi Gorringe 8 6 -14 6 – – 20 pts
9th 3658 Chris Jennings and Chris Martin 3 11 7 27 – – 21 pts
10th 3781 David Winder and Pete Horn 15 10 6 27 – – 31 pts
11th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Katherine Kimber -12 12 10 11 – – 33 pts
12th 3709 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham -17 8 13 13 – – 34 pts
13th 3746 James Wells and Hannah Burt -20 16 9 9 – – 34 pts
14th 3787 Chris Martin and Oliver McClellan 11 -15 12 14 – – 37 pts
15th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason 10 13 -18 16 – – 39 pts
16th 3716 Steven Leney and Gill Leney 14 -19 15 10 – – 39 pts
17th 3683 Chloe George and Ben George 13 14 27 12 – – 39 pts
18th 3731 Andrew Jones and Maddie Jones 16 18 16 27 – – 50 pts
19th 3724 Joe McLaughlin and Sean Roberts 19 20 -24 15 – – 54 pts
20th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Anna Aylward 21 17 -22 17 – – 55 pts
21st 3770 Jon Steward and Russell Hall 27 23 17 18 – – 58 pts
22nd 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 18 22 21 27 – – 61 pts
23rd 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 23 21 19 27 – – 63 pts
24th 3774 Richard Coulter and Nick Yan -24 24 23 19 – – 66 pts
25th 3442 Matt Smith and Aimee Allsopp 22 27 20 27 – – 69 pts
26th 3717 John Green and Patricia Hickey 25 25 27 27 – – 77 pts