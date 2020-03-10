Merlin Rockets get their season started at Burghfield

Never mind the storms or coronavirus, the Merlin Rockets started their season with the Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Burghfield SC.

Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby were in control from race 1, winning the first three races before easing off with a second place in the final race.

Chris Gould and Caroline Croft took second overall after winning the final race.

Third overall were Ian Sharps and Alex Warren

The highlights were as follows:

Andy / Pip sailed very well and consistently throughout the day to take the overall win.

Chris Gould / Caroline Croft seemed to get better and better, taking a win in the last race.

Fran Gifford / Pete Nicholson sailed an excellent day showing a dangerous mix of speed and tactical nouse.

James Wells / Hannah Burt (3746) won the silver fleet.

Joe Mclaughlin/Sean Roberts (3724) won the bronze fleet.

Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller

1st 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

2nd 3803 Chris Gould and Caroline Croft 4 -5 2 1 – – 7 pts

3rd 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren 5 2 4 -7 – – 11 pts

4th 3801 Matt Biggs and Tom Pygall -7 7 3 3 – – 13 pts

5th 3676 Frances Gifford and Pete Nicholson 6 3 -11 4 – – 13 pts

6th 3802 Simon Potts and Holly McArthur 2 -9 5 8 – – 15 pts

7th 3736 Roger Phillips and Chris Kilsby -9 4 8 5 – – 17 pts

8th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Mimi Gorringe 8 6 -14 6 – – 20 pts

9th 3658 Chris Jennings and Chris Martin 3 11 7 27 – – 21 pts

10th 3781 David Winder and Pete Horn 15 10 6 27 – – 31 pts

11th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Katherine Kimber -12 12 10 11 – – 33 pts

12th 3709 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham -17 8 13 13 – – 34 pts

13th 3746 James Wells and Hannah Burt -20 16 9 9 – – 34 pts

14th 3787 Chris Martin and Oliver McClellan 11 -15 12 14 – – 37 pts

15th 3730 Paul Hollis and Paula Mason 10 13 -18 16 – – 39 pts

16th 3716 Steven Leney and Gill Leney 14 -19 15 10 – – 39 pts

17th 3683 Chloe George and Ben George 13 14 27 12 – – 39 pts

18th 3731 Andrew Jones and Maddie Jones 16 18 16 27 – – 50 pts

19th 3724 Joe McLaughlin and Sean Roberts 19 20 -24 15 – – 54 pts

20th 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Anna Aylward 21 17 -22 17 – – 55 pts

21st 3770 Jon Steward and Russell Hall 27 23 17 18 – – 58 pts

22nd 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley 18 22 21 27 – – 61 pts

23rd 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 23 21 19 27 – – 63 pts

24th 3774 Richard Coulter and Nick Yan -24 24 23 19 – – 66 pts

25th 3442 Matt Smith and Aimee Allsopp 22 27 20 27 – – 69 pts

26th 3717 John Green and Patricia Hickey 25 25 27 27 – – 77 pts