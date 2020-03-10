Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta stems the tide

Among all the Coronavirus lock-downs and travel restrictions it is good to hear that there are no cases of Coronavirus in Antigua at this time.

They are therefore continuing with their preparations for the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, starting on 1 April which is shaping up nicely with great entries.

Past participants such as the mighty Ticonderoga, Nordwind and the beautiful Vineyard Haven schooner from Gannon & Benjamin Juno: we have missed you all!

The Historic Class, introduced last year for boats designed/built before 1976, has become very popular now that word has got around, with Swans galore.

The Spirit of Tradition class has a new Spirit, Gwenhyfar which will be good competition for Chloe-Giselle. One of the few survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the classic Russamee, has also signed on.

With Antigua’s superb sailing conditions and the unique camaraderie of this wonderful event, coming to take part is really a no-brainer. Serious racing and lots of fun afterwards.

For more information please visit www.antiguaclassics.com