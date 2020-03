The ASAF Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 15 to 22 March 2020, have been postponed as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

The event is an Asian Tokyo 2020 Continental Olympic Qualification Event for the Laser, Laser Radial, 49er and Men’s and Women’s RS:X classes.

The Organising Authority has commenced work with all stakeholders to finalise new dates in April.

More information available here on the event website

Related Post:

Italy to close access to affected regions – Updated