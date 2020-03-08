OptiOrange Valencia – Final Day

Philip Bjorkman of Sweden added a 2, 6, to his scoreline to finish winner of the OptiOrange Valencia on Sunday.

Bjorkman finished 12 points ahead of Marie Mazuay of Switzerland who counting a 3, 5, jumped into second place, 14 points ahead of Sweden’s Leo Birgersson.

Russia’s Nikita Cherikh recover well to take fourth place, three points ahead of Britain’s Santiago Sesto-Cosby who finished the event with his fourth race win.

Also in the gold fleet, Robert Mawdsley of Britain finished 8th, Ella Lightbody 49th, Archie Munro-Price 53rd, Annabelle Vines 62nd and Arwen Fflur 69th.

OptiOrange Valencia – Final after 3 gold fleet races (345 entries)

1st SWE 4800 Philip BJORKMAN 2 6 -23 – – 20 pts

2nd SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 3 -24 5 – – 32 pts

3rd SWE 4801 Leo BIRGERSSON 4 -28 2 – – 46 pts

4th RUS 762 Nikita CHERNIKH -16 4 10 – – 52 pts

5th GBR 10 Santiago SESTO-COSBY 46 -56 1 – – 55 pts

6th FRA 2809 Tom GORON 43 -59 4 – – 56 pts

7th RUS 2 Kirill SHUNENKOV 11 -66 20 – – 57 pts

8th GBR 6142 Robert MAWDSLEY 14 UFD 8 – – 57 pts

9th NED 3387 Floris SCHRAFFORDT 8 -73 24 – – 61 pts

10th NED 3385 Thomas SCHOUTEN -34 27 6 – – 62 pts

11th ESP 3003 Daniel GARCIA DE LA CASA -78 10 12 – – 62 pts

12th ESP 2854 Mateo C CODOÑER 10 -30 9 – – 65 pts

13th POR 266 Julia CARDOSO -72 3 7 – – 67 pts

14th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT -64 26 16 – – 68 pts

15th ESP 2981 Carlos ESPÍ 1 21 14 – – 69 pts

16th ESP 2662 Adam BENEDICTO 13 11 -44 – – 73 pts

17th POL 2071 Mateusz GIGIELEWICZ -62 37 15 – – 74 pts

18th IRL 1614 Ben O´SHAUGHNESSY 30 -33 26 – – 76 pts

19th SUI 1825 Félix FILLIGER 20 1 -38 – – 76 pts

20th POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA 26 -31 18 – – 78 pts

Full results available here