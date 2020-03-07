OptiOrange Valencia – Sesto-Cosby tops the leaderboard

While all competitive sailing has come to a halt in Italy, by Prime Minister’s Decree of 4 March 2020. Racing continues in Spain where Santiago Sesto-Cosby stormed to a ‘hat-trick’ of wins on day 2 of the OptiOrange Valencia.

Sesto-Cosby takes a one point lead after four qualification races, dropping his first day fourth place he counts three race wins.

In second place is Tom Goron of France and in third place Philip Bjorkman of Sweden.



Ireland’s Rocco Wright is fourth, one point off the leading trio, and fifth is Kirill Shunemkov of Russia, with amnother Irish competitor, Ben O´SHaughnessy in sixth overall.

The OptiOrange regatta is organized jointly by the Saint-Petersburg YC and Real Club Nautico de Valencia and will last till 8 March.

OptiOrange Valencia – after 4 flight races (345 entries)

1st GBR 10 Santiago SESTO-COSBY -4 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 2809 Tom GORON -5 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd SWE 4800 Philip BJORKMAN -5 1 1 5 – – 7 pts

4th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT 2 3 -18 3 – – 8 pts

5th RUS 2 Kirill SHUNENKOV 1 5 -6 4 – – 10 pts

6th IRL 1614 Ben O´SHAUGHNESSY 3 STP -9 1 – – 11 pts

7th POL 2071 Mateusz GIGIELEWICZ 4 5 -11 2 – – 11 pts

8th SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 1 9 2 -11 – – 12 pts

9th NED 3387 Floris SCHRAFFORDT 7 2 4 -15 – – 13 pts

10th GBR 6142 Robert MAWDSLEY 8 3 -19 4 – – 15 pts

11th POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA 5 -18 7 4 – – 16 pts

12th SWE 4801 Leo BIRGERSSON 11 -23 5 1 – – 17 pts

13th ESP 2854 Mateo C CODOÑER 2 9 -27 8 – – 19 pts

14th ESP 1208 Tim LUBAT -7 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

15th ESP 2808 Lucy CROSBIE -49 10 8 2 – – 20 pts

16th HUN 704 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI 15 4 2 -22 – – 21 pts

17th ESP 3003 Daniel GARCIA DE LA CASA -19 7 3 11 – – 21 pts

18th NED 3369 Zeb VAN DORST -88 2 11 9 – – 22 pts

19th ITA 8707 Tommaso BARBUTI 12 4 -23 7 – – 23 pts

20th SUI 1762 Boris HIRSCH STP 1 -21 16 – – 24 pts

Full results available here