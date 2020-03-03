Waterhouse and Darmanin get Aussie Nacra17 Olympic selection

Nacra 17 sailors Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin announced as the latest selections to Australia’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic sailing team.

Waterhouse, who has balanced Nacra sailing with competing in the SailGP, believes the connection forged over a decade of competing with Darmanin gives the pair a winning edge.

The selection was far from straightforward, as Waterhouse and Darmanin had to see off a fierce challenge from London gold medallist Nathan Outteridge and sister Haylee to be selected.

The Australian Sailing Team’s Performance Director, Iain Murray AM, paid tribute to the Outteridges at the announcement.

“We would like to thank Nathan and Haylee for their commitment to the team, their professional campaigning and experience has added another level to the depth and strength of the entire Australian Sailing Team.” said Murray at the announcement.

Australian Tokyo 2020 Sailing Team

Nacra 17 – Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin

49er – Sam and William Phillips

49erFX – Jaime Ryan and Tess Lloyd

Laser – Matt Wearn

470 men – Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan

