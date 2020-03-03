RYA Dinghy Show 2020 – A move in time?

The move of the RYA Dinghy show from Alexandra Palace to The Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre may just have arrived in time.

As the show vacates Ally Pally with a new low attendance it is hoped that the move from the lonely hill in the north of London to an accessable, modern venue will provide the kick-start that the show needs if it is to survive.

Even the inflated venue name raises the game, you actually feel that it might be worth going . . . less of a car boot sale, more of a forward looking, technical expo, providing a decent space to browse and admire the best of British sailing!

It was actually not a bad turn-out given the circumstances . . . 8,000 dinghy sailing enthusiasts braved the weather and the approaching coronavirus epidemic.

Seeing as the RYA only has some 11,900 members who admit that dinghy sailing is their main interest, not a bad showing.

And of course it has outlived its big brother, the London Boat Show, which finally gave up the struggle in 2018.

So, as we approach another Olympic Games, and Team GB sailors were very much in attendance before they jet off to Tokyo 2020, raising our level of expectations. (aiming for 5 medals apparently).

We look forward to a packed Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in 2021 – date for your planner 27 and 28 February.

Related Post:

That Was The Dinghy Show That Was

RYA Dinghy Show is moving