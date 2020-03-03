Flying Fifteen 2022 Europeans set for Cowes

The 2022 Flying Fifteen European Championships is to be sailed at Cowes.

The Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club is to host the 2022 Flying Fifteen European Championships in what will be the year of the 75th anniversary of the design of 1947.

The championship will be held two weeks after Cowes Week – from 20 to 26 August 2022.

2022 is not only the 75th anniversary of the design of the Flying Fifteen but will also mark 50 years since the designer Uffa Fox passed away.

The legend of Uffa is very much a part of Cowes yachting history with his breakthrough in planing dinghy design in the late 1920’s in the International 14 Avenger.

His prolific design and build portfolio that followed, his often eccentric behaviour and of course his links with royalty including sailing with Prince Philip for nearly 20 years in the Flying Fifteen ‘Coweslip’.

Preliminary discussions are underway on how to celebrate Uffa’s ‘fiftieth’ and the Flying Fifteen European Championship will be a significant part of the celebration.

