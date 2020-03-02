The World Sailing Show: The February Action

This month the World Sailing Show focuses on the thrills and spills of a decade of foiling, action from the star-studded fleet competing in the RORC Caribbean 600 race and stories and action from the World Cup Series Miami.

Foiling into the future. Sir Ben Ainslie looks forward to a year of thrills and spills in SailGP and America’s Cup World Series.

The star sailors and action from this year’s RORC Caribbean 600 race.

Olympic qualifying action from the World Cup Series in Miami.

Francis Joyon breaks the the tea clipper route record from Hong Kong to London.

Winners from the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 world championships in Australia.