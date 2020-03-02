The World Sailing Show: The February Action

This month the World Sailing Show focuses on the thrills and spills of a decade of foiling, action from the star-studded fleet competing in the RORC Caribbean 600 race and stories and action from the World Cup Series Miami.
- Foiling into the future. Sir Ben Ainslie looks forward to a year of thrills and spills in SailGP and America’s Cup World Series.
- The star sailors and action from this year’s RORC Caribbean 600 race.
- Olympic qualifying action from the World Cup Series in Miami.
- Francis Joyon breaks the the tea clipper route record from Hong Kong to London.
- Winners from the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 world championships in Australia.