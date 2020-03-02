Star Bacardi Cup – First race to Peter and Robert O’Leary

The Irish brothers, Peter and Robert O’Leary, took the first race at the 93rd running of the Bacardi Cup on a typical Biscayne Bay day.

While the Irish team secured a significant win, it was neck and neck for second and third and hard to separate Paul Cayard with Pedro Trouche, and the 2019 Star World Champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) and Bruno Prada (BRA).

They were super close, but the Race Committee had no doubt in awarding second place to the Polish-Brazilian partnership.

“It’s good to be back in Miami, and it is a very good way to start the regatta, even though it is a long series with five more races. We just have to keep working hard and see how it goes,” commented Peter O’Leary

Monday it was all about the iconic Star Class, with the J/70, Melges 24, Viper 640 and the newly welcomed VXOne sports boat and AV8 and Windfoil classes beginning their competition on Thursday 5 March.

Star – Bacardi Cup after race 1 (65 entries)

1st IRL 8458 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary – – 1 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 2 pts

3rd USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Pedro Trouch – – 3 pts

4th NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 4 pts

5th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Frithjof Kleen – – 5 pts

6th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling – – 6 pts

7th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening – – 7 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy – – 8 pts

9th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Paison Infelise – – 9 pts

10th USA 8522 Joshua Powell / Mark Strube – – 10 pts

11th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Magnus Liljedahl – – 11 pts

12th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander – – 12 pts

13th USA 8129 George Szabo / Guy Avelon – – 13 pts

14th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter – – 14 pts

15th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahony – – 15 pts

16th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Kevin Murphy – – 16 pts

17th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Arnis Baltins – – 17 pts

18th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Samuel Goncalves – – 18 pts

19th ARG 8430 Daniel Della Torre / Ed Morey – – 19 pts

20th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / john Von Schwarts – – 20 pts

