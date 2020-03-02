Four teams heading to the America’s Cup World Series in Cagliari

The first round of the America’s Cup World Series – in Cagliari 18 to 22 April 2020 – will be the first meeting of the four teams due to take part in the 36th America’s Cup in 2021.

Luna Rossa are back on the water in Cagliari, after a two week break from sailing carrying out modifications and repair work following the dismasting in Late January.

Emirates Team New Zealand have their race boat in transit to Europe for the two ACWS events, and continue training back in New Zealand on their newly launched mini AC75 test boat, Te Kāhu.

The one functioning American Team, American Magic, continue training at their winter base in Pensacola, Florida, while complaining that are spending too much time in the yard and not enough time on the water.

But when they do get afloat they look solid and sailing well. They will head to Europe for the ACWS events in mid March.

The ACWS schedule involves three days of Round Robins, while the last day will feature the Finals, for the first and second place, with the Petit Final to determine third and fourth place.

After the second ACWS in Portsmouth UK – 4 to 6 June – all the teams will pack-up and head down to New Zealand for the third ACWS event and the Christmas Cup – 17 to 20 December 2020.

American Magic aim to be sailing in New Zealand by 1 August. The Ineos Team UK and Luna Rossa team plans are not known.

The elephant in the room for the actual America’s Cup events in the spring of 2021, are the second AC75 hulls.

When will they be rolled out and which will go to New Zealand?

The 36th America’s Cup races will take place in Auckland New Zealand over the 6 to 21 of March 2021, preceded by the challenger selection races – The Prada Cup – from 15 January to 22 February 2021.

