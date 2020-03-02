Aussie victory at Youth Match Racing Worlds

Australian James Hodgson and his crew of Harry Hall, Louis Schofield, and Nick Rozenauers, are Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Champions.

Hodgson defeated American Jack Parkin, who qualified through the repechage to make the finals, but eventually went down 3 – 0 to Hodgson and his crew in the final.

This is the second year in a row that a CYCA team have won the World Championship, and also the second year in a row that Hodgson – and his crewmate Harry Hall – have won the title.

Ted Blowers and his GBR Team finished the event in eighth place.

After battling through the Repechage round Blowers and his GBR Team went down to the Aussie team of Finn Tapper 3 -0 in their quarter final on Saturday.

Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Championship

Final overall placings

1. AUS James Hodgson

2. USA Jack Parkin

3. NZL Nick Egnot-Johnson

4. AUS Finn Tapper

5. NZL Jordan Stevenson

6. FRA Aurélien Pierroz

7. DEN Emil Kjaer

8. GBR Ted Blowers

9. USA David Wood

10. SWE Marius Westerlind

11. RSA Sonja Stock

12. ITA Ludovico Mori