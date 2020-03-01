The RYA Dinghy Show is moving to the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

For 2021 the RYA Dinghy Show will take place at a new location – the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, located at Farnborough Airport, just off the M3 in Hampshire.

The 2021 event will take place over the weekend of 27-28 February.

The show first opened its doors in 1952 and was known as the “Build your Own Dinghy Exhibition and Conference”. By 1965 the show had moved to Crystal Palace and changed its name to “The London Dinghy Exhibition” gaining the active backing of the RYA, before becoming an established RYA event in 1983.

From 1996 to 2004 the show, now held at Alexandra Palace, was known as the “Sailboat and Windsurf Show”. In 2004 the show once again changed title to the “RYA Dinghy Sailing Show” in order to reflect the show’s focus on dinghies, before becoming the “RYA Dinghy Show” as it is known today.

If you would like to exhibit at the 2021 RYA Dinghy Show at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, please get in touch by emailing [email protected].