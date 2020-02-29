IMOCA 60 Atlantic Crossing – Set It Up & Send It

In case you were wondering what it’s like to fly across the Atlantic on a foiling monohull, here’s your chance!

Charlie Enright and Co. tackle sailing this Transatlantic on 11th Hour Racing’s IMOCA 60 in The Ocean Race crew configuration with five sailors and one onboard reporter.

Get a taste of what life’s like onboard a boat with six people designed for single-handed sailing in this epic sailing video.



11th Hour Racing Team, on a mission to win The Ocean Race 2021-22, led and co-skippered by American offshore sailors Charlie Enright and Mark Towill.

The Team places sustainability at the core of all operations and is currently training out of Port-La-Forêt in Brittany, France.

