Elliot Hanson completes Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 squad

The British Olympic Association has announced the selection of Elliot Hanson for the men’s Laser event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Hanson’s selection comes after he finished fifth at the recent Laser World Championships, missing bronze by just two points.

The 25-year-old from Macclesfield, Cheshire, is the 15th and final sailor to be chosen for Team GB’s sailing team at Tokyo 2020.

“It’s a huge honour to be chosen for Team GB, and I’m sure it hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” said Hanson.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “Elliot completes a strong sailing line-up for the Tokyo 2020 team, full of experience and promising talent and we’re very excited to see them compete in Enoshima in July.”

Earlier, Ian Walker, Performance Director of British Sailing forecast a five medal haul for Team GB sailing at Tokyo 2020, so no pressure!

Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 sailors:

Giles Scott: Finn (Men’s One Person Dinghy Heavy)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre: 470 Women (Women’s Two Person Dinghy)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube: 470 Men (Men’s Two Person Dinghy)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey: 49erFX (Women’s Skiff)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell: 49er (Men’s Skiff)

Alison Young: Laser Radial (Women’s One Person Dinghy)

Emma Wilson: RS:X Women (Women’s Windsurfer)

Tom Squires: RS:X Men (Men’s Windsurfer)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet: Nacra 17 (Mixed Multihull)

Elliot Hanson: Laser (Men’s One Person Dinghy)

