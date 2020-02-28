Wilson challenges for podium place at RS:X Worlds

After three final races at the 2020 RS:X World Championships, the top ten are set for the medal races on Saturday.

Holland’s Lilian de Geus (7,6,1) move into the lead of the women’s event, tied on 34 points with Noy Drihan (24,2,9) of Israel.

In third place is Charline Picon (1,4,2) of France, holding a ten point advantage over Britain’s Emma Wilson (2,20,13).

In the men’s event Holland’s Kiran Badloe (4,13,3) leads by ten points from Dorian van Rijsselberghe (14,1,2).

Shahar Zubari (5,18,8) holds onto third place, just two points ahead of Thomas Goyard (2,3,11) of France.

Britain’s Tom Squires (27,8,10) won the final race to finish ninth overall.

Andy Brown finished the day 22nd overall.

RSX: women – World Championship after 12 races (46 entries)

1st NED3 Lilian de Geus – – 34 pts

2nd ISR19 Noy Drihan – – 34 pts

3rd FRA4 Charline Picon – – 47 pts

4th GBR7 Emma Wilson – – 57 pts

5th ISR32 Katy Spychakov – – 61 pts

6th ITA157 Marta Maggetti – – 62 pts

7th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 81 pts

8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska – – 84 pts

9th ESP1 Blanca Manchón – – 97 pts

10th HKG5 Hei Man Chan – – 114 pts

Women full results available here

RSX: men – World Championship after 12 races (70 entries)

1st NED9 Kiran Badloe – – 27 pts

2nd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe – – 37 pts

3rd ISR11 Shahar Zubari – – 50 pts

4th FRA3 Thomas Goyard – – 52 pts

5th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski – – 56 pts

6th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq – – 68 pts

7th FRA1 Louis Giard – – 76 pts

8th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski – – 79 pts

9th GBR931 Tom Squires – – 82 pts

10th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, – – 86 pts

Men full results available here