Wilson challenges for podium place at RS:X Worlds

After three final races at the 2020 RS:X World Championships, the top ten are set for the medal races on Saturday.
Holland’s Lilian de Geus (7,6,1) move into the lead of the women’s event, tied on 34 points with Noy Drihan (24,2,9) of Israel.
In third place is Charline Picon (1,4,2) of France, holding a ten point advantage over Britain’s Emma Wilson (2,20,13).
In the men’s event Holland’s Kiran Badloe (4,13,3) leads by ten points from Dorian van Rijsselberghe (14,1,2).
Shahar Zubari (5,18,8) holds onto third place, just two points ahead of Thomas Goyard (2,3,11) of France.
Britain’s Tom Squires (27,8,10) won the final race to finish ninth overall.
Andy Brown finished the day 22nd overall.
RSX: women – World Championship after 12 races (46 entries)
1st NED3 Lilian de Geus – – 34 pts
2nd ISR19 Noy Drihan – – 34 pts
3rd FRA4 Charline Picon – – 47 pts
4th GBR7 Emma Wilson – – 57 pts
5th ISR32 Katy Spychakov – – 61 pts
6th ITA157 Marta Maggetti – – 62 pts
7th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka – – 81 pts
8th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska – – 84 pts
9th ESP1 Blanca Manchón – – 97 pts
10th HKG5 Hei Man Chan – – 114 pts
Women full results available here
RSX: men – World Championship after 12 races (70 entries)
1st NED9 Kiran Badloe – – 27 pts
2nd NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe – – 37 pts
3rd ISR11 Shahar Zubari – – 50 pts
4th FRA3 Thomas Goyard – – 52 pts
5th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski – – 56 pts
6th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq – – 68 pts
7th FRA1 Louis Giard – – 76 pts
8th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski – – 79 pts
9th GBR931 Tom Squires – – 82 pts
10th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, – – 86 pts