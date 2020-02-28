RORC Caribbean 600 – Wizard takes Monohull Line Honours

For the second year in a row, David and Peter Askew’s Volvo 70 Wizard (USA) has taken Monohull Line Honours in the RORC Caribbean 600.

Adrian Keller’s Nigel Irens-designed catamaran Allegra (SUI) is the provisional winner of the MOCRA Class.

Tilmar Hansen’s German TP52 Outsider has finished the race and is currently the overall leader under IRC for the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy.

Giles Redpath’s Lombard 46 Pata Negra (GBR) is the provisional winner of the 18-strong IRC One fleet.

Ross Applebey’s Scarlet Oyster finished the race just after midday on the fifth day to provisionally win IRC Two.

In IRC Three, Peter McWhinnie’s JPK 10.80 In Theory (USA) is the first boat to cross the line and having provisionally won IRC 3.

At 11:00 local time (15:00 GMT) Friday, 29 boats are still racing in the RORC Caribbean 600.

With the prize giving Friday night, the RORC Race Team are hoping that all of the teams will return to Antigua before the big celebration at the Antigua Yacht Club.

All results available here