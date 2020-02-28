Bouwmeester and Krutskikh 2020 Radial World Champions

Marit Bouwmeester of Holland is the 2020 Radial World Championship.

Just one final race was completed and despite her overnight lead being trimmed to just two points, Bouwmeester, the Rio Olympic champion, added a fourth Radial world championship to her trophy cabinet.

The result has given Bouwmeester a welcome boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where she will now be favourite to defend her gold medal.

A big wind shift caught a number of the top sailors out, and Bouwmeester, who received a yellow flag (penalty turns), finished 29th. This became her second “drop” but brought into play a 24th from yesterday.

Maxime Jonker of Holland finished fifth in the final race to grab the silver, and Norway’s Line Flem Host (-43) took the bronze.

Britain’s Alison Young (33) finished 17th overall.

In the men Daniil Krutskikh (-22) of Russia is the Radial World Champion.



Krutskikh finished with a 20 point lead ahead of Michael Compton (3) of Australia, with Nik Pletikos of Slovenia winning the final race to take bronze.

Radial women – World Championship after final gold fleet race (102 entries)

1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER -29 – – 42 pts

2nd NED Maxime JONKER 5 – – 44 pts

3rd NOR Line FLEM HØST -43 – – 45 pts

4th DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM -38 – – 57 pts

5th POL Magdalena KWASNA 17 – – 58 pts

6th SWE Josefin OLSSON -25 – – 60 pts

7th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 3 – – 67 pts

8th JPN Manami DOI 15 – – 67 pts

9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 18 – – 69 pts

10th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 2 – – 71 pts

11th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 6 – – 81 pts

12th IRL Annalise MURPHY 54 – – 86 pts

13th GER Svenja WEGER -28 – – 87 pts

14th USA Paige RAILEY 9 – – 92 pts

15th FRA Marie BOLOU 11 – – 92 pts

16th SUI Maud JAYET 20 – – 94 pts

17th GBR Alison YOUNG 33 – – 95 pts

18th AUS Mara STRANSKY 10 – – 95 pts

19th FIN Tuula TENKANEN -49 – – 97 pts

20th FRA Marie BARRUE 1 – – 101 pts

Full results available here

Radial men – World Championship after race 9 (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH -22 – – 22 pts

2nd AUS Michael COMPTON 3 – – 42 pts

3rd SLO Nik PLETIKOS 1 – – 47 pts

4th AUS Brody RILEY -67 – – 53 pts

5th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 15 – – 58 pts

6th CRO Mario NOVAK 4 – – 68 pts

7th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 5 – – 76 pts

8th BRA Gustavo CORREA -67 – – 83 pts

9th AUS Zac WEST 2 – – 97 pts

10th NZL Luke CASHMORE 14 – – 101 pts

Full results available here