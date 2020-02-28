Bouwmeester and Krutskikh 2020 Radial World Champions

Marit Bouwmeester of Holland is the 2020 Radial World Championship.
Just one final race was completed and despite her overnight lead being trimmed to just two points, Bouwmeester, the Rio Olympic champion, added a fourth Radial world championship to her trophy cabinet.
The result has given Bouwmeester a welcome boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, where she will now be favourite to defend her gold medal.
A big wind shift caught a number of the top sailors out, and Bouwmeester, who received a yellow flag (penalty turns), finished 29th. This became her second “drop” but brought into play a 24th from yesterday.
Maxime Jonker of Holland finished fifth in the final race to grab the silver, and Norway’s Line Flem Host (-43) took the bronze.
Britain’s Alison Young (33) finished 17th overall.
In the men Daniil Krutskikh (-22) of Russia is the Radial World Champion.
Krutskikh finished with a 20 point lead ahead of Michael Compton (3) of Australia, with Nik Pletikos of Slovenia winning the final race to take bronze.
Radial women – World Championship after final gold fleet race (102 entries)
1st NED Marit BOUWMEESTER -29 – – 42 pts
2nd NED Maxime JONKER 5 – – 44 pts
3rd NOR Line FLEM HØST -43 – – 45 pts
4th DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM -38 – – 57 pts
5th POL Magdalena KWASNA 17 – – 58 pts
6th SWE Josefin OLSSON -25 – – 60 pts
7th NED Daphne VAN DER VAART 3 – – 67 pts
8th JPN Manami DOI 15 – – 67 pts
9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 18 – – 69 pts
10th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 2 – – 71 pts
11th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 6 – – 81 pts
12th IRL Annalise MURPHY 54 – – 86 pts
13th GER Svenja WEGER -28 – – 87 pts
14th USA Paige RAILEY 9 – – 92 pts
15th FRA Marie BOLOU 11 – – 92 pts
16th SUI Maud JAYET 20 – – 94 pts
17th GBR Alison YOUNG 33 – – 95 pts
18th AUS Mara STRANSKY 10 – – 95 pts
19th FIN Tuula TENKANEN -49 – – 97 pts
20th FRA Marie BARRUE 1 – – 101 pts
Radial men – World Championship after race 9 (66 entries)
1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH -22 – – 22 pts
2nd AUS Michael COMPTON 3 – – 42 pts
3rd SLO Nik PLETIKOS 1 – – 47 pts
4th AUS Brody RILEY -67 – – 53 pts
5th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 15 – – 58 pts
6th CRO Mario NOVAK 4 – – 68 pts
7th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 5 – – 76 pts
8th BRA Gustavo CORREA -67 – – 83 pts
9th AUS Zac WEST 2 – – 97 pts
10th NZL Luke CASHMORE 14 – – 101 pts