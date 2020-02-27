RS:X World Championship – Day 3

No change of leaders after three more races at the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia.

Noy Drihan (5,3,3) of Israel leads the women and Kiran Badloe (1,11,1) of Holland leads the men’s event.

Some shuffling of the podium places in the women’s event saw Holland’s Lilian de Geus (2,6,1) move into second and Maja Dziarnowska (20,18,4) of Poland slip to third place.

Britain’s Emma Wilson (3,2,15) gained a place to take fourth overall, just two points off the podium places.

Wilson, “The racing was so close all the way to the finish and I had two really good races. The last one was not as good but I made a comeback to make it a little better.”

Charline Picon of France had an outstanding day, winning the first two races, but her earlier poor scoring only saw her gain three places to seventh overall.

In the men, Kiran Badloe won two races to jump to a 25 point lead over Poland’s Pawel Tarnowski (16,19,2) with Shahar Zubari (2,1,12) also having a good day to move into third place.

Dorian van Rijsselberghe (25,3,5) slipped to fourth overall and looks like he will loose out to Badloe for the Dutch Olympic place.

Britain’s Tom Squires (3,20,20) had an up and down day, but gained a place to 11th overall. Andy Brown slipped to 18th overall.

Squires, “I was really struggling off the line and my lack of pace was making it difficult to get to the corners. It’s the first time I’ve struggled for pace in big breeze for years so I really need to get that sorted.”

RSX: women – World Championship after 9 races (46 entries)

1st ISR19 Noy Drihan 5 3 3 – – 23 pts

2nd NED3 Lilian de Geus 2 6 1 – – 27 pts

3rd POL7 Maja Dziarnowska -20 18 4 – – 40 pts

4th GBR7 Emma Wilson 3 2 -15 – – 42 pts

5th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 14 4 7 – – 46 pts

6th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 11 7 2 – – 57 pts

7th FRA4 Charline Picon 1 1 6 – – 58 pts

8th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 13 5 10 – – 73 pts

9th HKG5 Hei Man Chan -30 8 9 – – 77 pts

10th POL303 Karolina Lipinska 8 12 5 – – 87 pts

11th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 6 11 16 – – 92 pts

12th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 23 14 8 – – 103 pts

13th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 18 14 27 – – 107 pts

14th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 4 15.5 -28 – – 111.5 pts

15th RUS1 Stefania Elfutina 7 19 13 – – 114 pts

Women full results available here

RSX: men – World Championship after 9 races (70 entries)

1st NED9 Kiran Badloe 1 -11 1 – – 11 pts

2nd POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 16 -19 2 – – 36 pts

3rd ISR11 Shahar Zubari 2 1 12 – – 37 pts

4th NED8 Dorian van Rijsselberghe -25 3 5 – – 38 pts

5th FRA3 Thomas Goyard -22 7 11 – – 43 pts

6th ISR60 Tom Reuveny U21, 9 8 13 – – 46 pts

7th FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 5 -18 6 – – 46 pts

8th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis -36 10 3 – – 48 pts

9th FRA1 Louis Giard -15 12 7 – – 50 pts

10th ITA60 Daniele Benedetti 4 9 -22 – – 57 pts

11th GBR931 Tom Squires 3 -20 20 – – 64 pts

12th POL82 Piotr Myszka 13 -23 8 – – 66 pts

13th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 8 22 -23 – – 73 pts

14th ESP3 Joan Cardona 7 4 -32 – – 74 pts

15th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 11 5 10 – – 76 pts

16th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 6 -29 24 – – 81 pts

17th ITA88 Mattia Camboni -29 14 15 – – 85 pts

18th GBR360 Andy Brown -24 15 18 – – 94 pts

19th FRA719 Titouan Le Bosq 10 -30 9 – – 100 pts

20th NOR7 Sebastian Wang-Hansen 12 -24 21 – – 103 pts

Men full results available here