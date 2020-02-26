RORC Caribbean 600 – Powerplay take Multihull Line Honours

Peter Cunningham’s MOD70 PowerPlay (CAY), skippered by Ned Collier Wakefield has taken Multihull Line Honours in the 2020 RORC Caribbean 600.

PowerPlay finished just four minutes ahead of Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA). Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 (ITA) was third.

A nail-biting finish rounded off an epic light airs tactical battle between three of the world’s fastest ocean-going multihulls.

During the 600-mile race, the lead changed at least seven times.

Jason Carroll’s Argo was second over the line for the second year running, despite a herculean effort from the team which included Franck Cammas (FRA) and Brian Thompson (GBR).

Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 set the race record last year (30 hours 49 mins). This year’s light air race keeps that record safe, but Maserati’s fully foiling design was a handicap this year.

Seventy teams are still racing in the RORC Caribbean 600, stay up to date as the drama unfolds.