RS:X World Championship – Day 1

First day of the RS:X World Championships in Sorrento, Australia, saw both fleets complete three races.
Maja Dziarnowska of Poland leads the women and Pierre Le Coq of France the men.
Dziarnowska (2,5,4) leads the women with 11 points, six points ahead of Britain’s Emma Wilson (8,1,8) with Lilian de Geus (18,3,1) of Holland in third place.
In the men, Le Coq (1,2,1) has four points to lead by one point from Kiran Badloe (2,1,2) of Holland, with in third place Thomas Goyard (3,6,2) of France.
Tom Squires (11,9,3) of Britain is in 13th place, Andy Brown (15,15,4) is 18th and Kieran Holmes-Martin 28th.
RSX: women – World Championship after 3 races (46 entries)
1st POL7 Maja Dziarnowska 2 5 4 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR7 Emma Wilson 8 1 8 – – 17 pts
3rd NED3 Lilian de Geus 18 3 1 – – 22 pts
4th ISR7 Maya Morris 4 8 11 – – 23 pts
5th ESP1 Blanca Manchón 5 15 5 – – 25 pts
6th HKG5 Hei Man Chan 3 19 6 – – 28 pts
7th FRA4 Charline Picon 6 4 18 – – 28 pts
8th ISR19 Noy Drihan 1 22 7 – – 30 pts
9th ISR32 Katy Spychakov 20 12 2 – – 34 pts
10th ITA157 Marta Maggetti 24 7 3 – – 34 pts
11th PER50 Maria Belen Bazo 7 2 29 – – 38 pts
12th RUS1 Stefania Elfutina 9 16 13 – – 38 pts
13th ITA1 Giorgia Speciale U21, 15 11 12 – – 38 pts
14th POL8 Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 11 6 22 – – 39 pts
15th POL303 Karolina Lipinska 16 9 14 – – 39 pts
16th DEN321 Laerke Buhl-Hansen 10 18 17 – – 45 pts
17th JPN470 Yuki Sunaga 21 17 10 – – 48 pts
18th ESP12 Pilar Lamadrid Trueba 12 21 16 – – 49 pts
19th EST1 Ingrid Puusta 22 13 15 – – 50 pts
20th BRA2 Patricia Freitas 19 10 23 – – 52 pts
Women full results available here
RSX: men – World Championship after 3 races (70 entries)
1st FRA77 Pierre Le Coq 1 2 1 – – 4 pts
2nd NED9 Kiran Badloe 2 1 2 – – 5 pts
3rd FRA3 Thomas Goyard 3 6 2 – – 11 pts
4th POL182 Pawel Tarnowski 1 7 5 – – 13 pts
5th ITA88 Mattia Camboni 4 4 5 – – 13 pts
6th GRE8 Vyron Kokkalanis 9 4 1 – – 14 pts
7th ISR60 Tom Reuveny 3 2 13 – – 18 pts
8th ISR11 Shahar Zubari 12 5 3 – – 20 pts
9th FRA1 Louis Giard 2 11 8 – – 21 pts
10th POL28 Radoslaw Furmanski 9 5 7 – – 21 pts
11th FRA10 Oël Pouliquen 4 3 15 – – 22 pts
12th NED8 Dorian Van Russelberghe 18 1 4 – – 23 pts
13th GBR931 Tom Squires 11 9 3 – – 23 pts
14th LTU1 Juozas Bernotas 6 9 11 – – 26 pts
15th POL82 Piotr Myszka 5 10 12 – – 27 pts
16th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 16 7 6 – – 29 pts
17th ESP29 Sergi Escandell Marí 8 17 6 – – 31 pts
18th GBR360 Andy Brown 15 15 4 – – 34 pts
19th ISR8 Ofek Elimelech 5 13 16 – – 34 pts
20th KOR141 Wonwoo Cho U21, 20 6 9 – – 35 pst